22 Aug 2018, Edition - 1135, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: Kochi Airport to reopen on August 29
- J&K: Terrorists target another cop in Pulwama. Condition of Constable Mohd Yaqoob is critica
- Fire breaks out at Doordarshan Bhawan in Mandi House; 4 fire tenders at the spot
- Four dead in Crystal Tower blaze in Mumbai’s Parel area. The building has been declared unsafe.
- 4 dead in Mumbai fire
- J&K: Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district
- Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot
- Veteran Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at the age of 63
- Fire breaks out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai’s Parel area
- BJP President Amit Shah condemns the brutal killing of BJP worker in J&K
Kohli dedicates test victory to Kerala flood victims
Covai Post Network
August 22, 2018
CHENNAI: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dedicated the team’s victory in Nottingham in the third test against England to the flood victims of Kerala.
“The team wants to dedicate this victory to the flood victims of Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation after the Indian team clinched a 203-run victory over the hosts.