Lawyer throws shoes at Periyar statue in Chennai

Chennai : An advocate was arrested for hurling a shoe on the statue of rationalist leader E.V.Ramasamy also known as Periyar. His 140th birth anniversary fell on Monday, police said.

Jagadeesan, an advocate, threw a shoe at the statue located on the arterial Anna Salai here. VCK party cadres caught Jagadeesan and the police arrested him immediately.

Ramasamy’s statue at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district was also desecrated by unknown persons, who placed footwear. Hunt is on for miscreants, police said.

Political parties condemned the desecration of Ramasamy’s statute.

Two persons R. Muthuraman, a BJP member were arrested in Thirupattur in Vellore district in March for vandalising a statue of Periyar.