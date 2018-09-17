17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- “State governments are more powerful than the Centre in the GST Council meeting,” Pradhan said
- Understand Hedgewar to understand RSS, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
- Karti Chidambaram files plea in SC seeking permission to travel abroad
- Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
- Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, his convoy was vandalised in East Midnapore, 7 BJP workers injured
- Big border security push: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘smart-fence’ in Jammu
- Congress hits out at Nishikant Dubey, ‘BJP leaders have stooped to new lows’, says Randeep Surjewala
- Rape accused bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down
- Six idols missing from 1,200-yr-old Jain temple in Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announces slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel
Lawyer throws shoes at Periyar statue in Chennai
Covai Post Network
September 17, 2018
Chennai : An advocate was arrested for hurling a shoe on the statue of rationalist leader E.V.Ramasamy also known as Periyar. His 140th birth anniversary fell on Monday, police said.
Jagadeesan, an advocate, threw a shoe at the statue located on the arterial Anna Salai here. VCK party cadres caught Jagadeesan and the police arrested him immediately.
Ramasamy’s statue at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district was also desecrated by unknown persons, who placed footwear. Hunt is on for miscreants, police said.
Political parties condemned the desecration of Ramasamy’s statute.
Two persons R. Muthuraman, a BJP member were arrested in Thirupattur in Vellore district in March for vandalising a statue of Periyar.