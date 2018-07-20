Madras High Court gets a new Chief Justice; Indira Banerjee elevated to Supreme Court

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The Supreme Court on Friday named Mrs Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court after elevating the current CJI Indira Banerjee to the Supreme Court.

She is the senior most judge in the Bombay High Court.

By nominating her as the CJI of the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court collegium said, having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium finds Mrs Justice VJ Tahilramani suitable in all respects for being appointed as the chief justice of the Madras High Court and recommends that she be appointed as chief justice of that high court.”

Before this, the collegium named three judges to the Supreme court including Mrs Indira Banerjee.