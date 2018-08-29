  • Download mobile app

29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday

Members of caste-based outfits not allowed to join Rajini Makkal Mandram

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2018

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has debarred members of religious and caste-based associations from joining the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

According to the 36-page bylaws of the Mandram, which was circulated here on Tuesday, members of caste or religion based outfits would not be allowed to enrol in the RMM. The bylaws also urged the members not to cause public nuisance or engage in anti-social behaviours.

“The members should not be addicted to bad habits and should treat women and senior citizens with respect,” it said.

“Members are requested not to use the name of RMM while expressing their opinions online or on social media,” it said and added that members should be polite in voicing their opinions and not hurt anybody’s feelings or pass derogatory remarks about an individual or groups.

“Without written approval or permission from the main office-bearers, members should not collect money or material using the name of the Mandram,” the bylaws said, while urging the members to keep any event or meeting ‘simple’.

The members have also been urged not to present garlands or shawls or gifts to office-bearers at meetings.

