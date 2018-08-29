29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
- J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
- Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
- False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
- RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
- New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
- Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
- Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
- The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
MGR birth centenary celebrations to be held in Chennai on Sept 30
Covai Post Network
August 29, 2018
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to celebrate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai and Kanyakumari next month.
An order to this effect was passed on Wednesday.
The State Cabinet on May 2, 2017, in its meeting decided to celebrate MGR birth centenary as Government programme in every district of the State. However, the scheduled programmes could not be held in Chennai and Kanyakumari due to administrative reasons.
The Government decided to conduct the programme in Kanyakumari on September 22 and the final programme in Chennai on September 30.