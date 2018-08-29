MGR birth centenary celebrations to be held in Chennai on Sept 30

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to celebrate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai and Kanyakumari next month.

An order to this effect was passed on Wednesday.

The State Cabinet on May 2, 2017, in its meeting decided to celebrate MGR birth centenary as Government programme in every district of the State. However, the scheduled programmes could not be held in Chennai and Kanyakumari due to administrative reasons.

The Government decided to conduct the programme in Kanyakumari on September 22 and the final programme in Chennai on September 30.