  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Sep 2018, Edition - 1172, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MHA Sources confirm: J&K Panchayat polls on schedule
  • AFSPA Plea in Court: SC hears the plea filed by 700 army officers
  • Activist Sudha Bharadwaj to file for bail at Pune court
  • Murder to be treated as accidental death for insurance claim, says NCDRC
  • Supreme Court’s judgment licence for adultery, says Delhi women’s panel chief
  • SC bats for gender equality, women allowed to enter Sabarimala
Travel

Tamilnadu News

No protests within 100 meters of company, Madras High Court tells Royal Enfield workers

Covai Post Network

September 28, 2018

Chennai : The Royal Enfield, manufacturers of iconic motorcycle in the country, approached the Madras High Court for a direction to its workers not to protest close to the factory premises.

Hearing on their plea, the Madras High Court directed the workers of the company not to protest within 100 meters of the factory.  The court had given a similar direction to the workers of Yahama a few days back.

The protesters, however decided to return to work from Friday but Royal Enfield announced a paid holiday.

R Sampath, vice president of Royal Enfield Employees Union told media persons that the workers were willing to return to work.

Workers from Royal Enfield and India Yamaha Motor have been protesting demanding right to form union at their respective factories and also workers at Myoung Shin Automotive India Pvt Ltd (MSI) a supplier of Hyundai.

The workers of Yamaha however are continuing their protest at 200 meters from the company offices and factory. Workers claimed that production was impacted due to the strike.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿