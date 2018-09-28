No protests within 100 meters of company, Madras High Court tells Royal Enfield workers

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The Royal Enfield, manufacturers of iconic motorcycle in the country, approached the Madras High Court for a direction to its workers not to protest close to the factory premises.

Hearing on their plea, the Madras High Court directed the workers of the company not to protest within 100 meters of the factory. The court had given a similar direction to the workers of Yahama a few days back.

The protesters, however decided to return to work from Friday but Royal Enfield announced a paid holiday.

R Sampath, vice president of Royal Enfield Employees Union told media persons that the workers were willing to return to work.

Workers from Royal Enfield and India Yamaha Motor have been protesting demanding right to form union at their respective factories and also workers at Myoung Shin Automotive India Pvt Ltd (MSI) a supplier of Hyundai.

The workers of Yamaha however are continuing their protest at 200 meters from the company offices and factory. Workers claimed that production was impacted due to the strike.