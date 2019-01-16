No takers for PM’s call for allies in Tamil Nadu: Congress

Covai Post Network

Chennai : For the BJP, fiercely engaged in a political drama in Karnataka even if to save its own MLAs from poaching, Tamil Nadu does not appear to be any happier hunting ground.

Searching for a dependable and powerful ally in Tamil Nadu, without which the party cannot hope to do much in the 2019 general elections, the BJP invited parties to align with it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the other day gave out an open invitation to friends, old and new, to align with in for the general elections.

The BJP strong yearning for allies in Tamil Nadu gains more import after two powerful regional forces, SP and BSP, as it has to make good its possible shortfall in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats.

Congress state unit president S Thirunavukkarasar said there were no takers for the PM’s invite.

If only, allies were deserting the BJP, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi may keep the door open. But no party is prepared to get inside… be it in Tamil Nadu or in the rest of the country, there is no single party which has accepted his invite and joined hands with the BJP," the Congress leaders said in conversation with media persons.

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha had quit NDA and resigned as a minister in the union council. Asom Gana Parishad walked out of the alliance in Assam.