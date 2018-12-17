Now, a Me too case in police station itself, in Trichy

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Now, there is a Me too in a police station in Tamil Nadu. Sub-inspector Bala Subramanian was posted at Trichy police station and was besotted with a lady colleague in the same station. He did everything that he could to convey his feelings towards her and harassed her with his antics. She was allegedly not willing to give in.

Two days ago, the lady constable in question complained to her superiors about the unbecoming behaviour of the sub-inspector, who she alleged had kissed her forcibly. It was this kiss that proved to be costly for the sub-inspector who has since been suspended after a preliminary inquiry conducted by the senior officials.

Incidentally, some of the antics of the Sub-Inspector were recorded in the CCTV installed within the police station. The cameras had captured the sub-inspector kissing his colleague.

Once the allegations were proven with the help of CCTV footage, the officials ordered his immediate suspension.

His pleas that he had previously been having good relations with the lady colleague and that they had a relationship cut no ice with the superior officials. But, for the present, they have not rejected his submission but began inquiring into his side of the story as well with other colleagues and friends of the two police personnel.

Coming in the wake of Me Too campaign, the police officials did not take the complaint of the lady constable lightly and came down with an immediate suspension.