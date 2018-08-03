Now, a plea filed in Madras High Court to restrain release of Kamal Haasan starrer Viswaroopam II

Covai Post Network

Chennai : A film production company, Pyramid Saimira, has moved the Madras High court on Friday seeking a ban on the release of Kamal Haasan’s Viswaroom 2. The company has petitioned the high court in a civil suit for recovery of Rs 5.44 crore from Kamal Haasan, that was paid to his production house Rajkamal Films International.

After calculating interest component, the amount due worked out to Rs 7.75 crore, the petitioner submitted in the plea seeking to restrain the release of the Kamal Haasan starrer Viswaroopam II till this suit was disposed. The Kamal Haasan’s latest film is scheduled for an August 10 release.

The production company Pyramid Saimira asserted that that it had lent the money for the joint production of film called Mrmayogi in 2008 to the production house, Rajkamal Films International in 2008 and an MoU was signed between the two companies.

The company claimed it had given Rs 10.90 crore to the Kamal Haasan’s production company in two instalments as remuneration for Kamal Haasan for acting, directing and doing the screenplay of the film. The dialogues of the film too were to be done by the superstar, as per the MoU, the petitioner claimed.

The actor had also acknowledged receipt of the money in letters, the petitioner told the court. The grouse of the production company is that Kamal Haasan never showed an interest to make the film Marmayogi and instead concentred on another film and diverted the money he received to the other film Unnaipol Oruvan. Its release was only possible after obtaining a bank guarantee from Kamal Haasan and the suit was in trial stage.

The petitioner also submitted to the court that through inquiries it was found that Kamal Haasan was indebted to other creditors as well to finance the making of his film Viswaroopam II.

The Pyramid Saimira sought interim order restraining the release of Viswaroopam II till the civil suit was disposed. The suit is expected to be taken up tomorrow.