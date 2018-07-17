  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Opposition demands Palaniswami’s resignation to pave the way for a fair and impartial probe in highway contracts

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2018

Chennai : Opposition in Tamil Nadu trained its guns on Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami and sought his immediate resignation to pave the way for an impartial probe into alleged corruption in highway contracts.

In one of the first direct attacks against the Chief Minister on the corruption issue in the light of IT raids on the state’s highway contractors, opposition leaders like DMK working president MK Stalin and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the CM must come clean on the whole murky affair of the alleged involvement of promoters of SPK and Co, employees and associates in suspected tax evasion.

IT raids at several premises in the state, belonging to Nagarajan Seyyadurai, promoter of SPK and Co, led to seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 163 crore and 100 kg gold. The SPK group is also engaged in road contracts and other businesses.

The IT sleuths also seized several incriminating documents relating to unaccounted assets. The documents included registers, diaries and loose sheets, the IT department said.

According to IT sources, Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered from Seyyadurai’s residence and the remaining cash and gold were kept in the houses of his employees, associates and in parked cars.

Stalin demanded an answer from the Chief Minister after the IT raids led to seizures of cash and gold from highway contractors who were awarded government road projects. Demanding the immediate resignation of the Chief Minister, Stalin said also demanded the cancellation of contracts given to the companies promoted by Seyyadurai and the relatives of Palaniswami.

Former union health minister and PMK leader, Anbumani Ramadoss said the seizures was proof enough that this wealth was not earned in a proper manner. He alleged that the kith and kin of Chief Minister Palaniswami was also involved in road contracts in Tamil Nadu. There must be a multi-agency probe into the IT search and seizures, the PMK leader said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿