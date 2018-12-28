OPS, Thambidurai and health minister summoned for examination by Jaya death probe panel

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and health minister C Vijayabhaskar and the UK based specialist Dr Richard Beale, who gave specialist advice to the team of doctors that treated former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have been summoned for examination by the one-man probe committee headed by Justice Arumughasamy. In all likelihood he will participate in the probe via video conferencing.

According to sources in the commission, even Lok Sabha deputy Speaker M Thambidurai has been called to depose before the probe panel next month.

As per the schedule framed by the commission, Vijayabhaskar will be examined on January 7, Dr Beale on January 9, OPS on January 8 and Thambidurai on Janaury 11.

Apollo Hospital will be held responsible for the appearance of Dr Beale for questioning. “I am further to inform that as the said doctor has been engaged by your hospital and the fees for his consultation has been procured and paid by your hospital, you are absolutely required to coordinate the appearance of Prof Dr Richard Beale before the Commission of Inquiry through Video Conferencing on 09.01.2019 at 3pm Indian Standard time, without any fail,” said the commission in the summons it issued to the hospital.

It is being expected that the commission would submit its report by February 24.