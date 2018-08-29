Palaniswami announces cash award for Asian Games medallist

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs. 30 lakh to Arokia Rajiv, who was part of the team that won a silver medal in the 4X400m relay at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta – Palembang in Indonesia.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister congratulated Rajiv for his “splendid effort’ and for making the State and the country proud by his performance.

Palaniswami also congratulated the supported staff who contributed to Rajiv’s achievements and wished him success in all his endeavours.