29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
- J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
- Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
- False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
- RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
- New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
- Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
- Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
- The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
Palaniswami announces cash award for Asian Games medallist
Covai Post Network
August 29, 2018
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs. 30 lakh to Arokia Rajiv, who was part of the team that won a silver medal in the 4X400m relay at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta – Palembang in Indonesia.
According to an official press release, the Chief Minister congratulated Rajiv for his “splendid effort’ and for making the State and the country proud by his performance.
Palaniswami also congratulated the supported staff who contributed to Rajiv’s achievements and wished him success in all his endeavours.