Palaniswami denies link with Kodanad estate break in, as alleged in a video released in Delhi

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami on Saturday came out with strong denial of allegations made in a video released by a former Tehelka journalist, dismissing them as false. The allegations could be political backed and motivated, the Chief Minister said.

He told media persons that the references to him and allegations directed against him in the case of break in at Kodanad Estate of former CM J Jayalalithaa. He denied flatly that he had anything to do with the alleged robbery that took place at the estate in April 2017.

The Chief Minister asserted truth will come out about the video as investigations into a case registered against the suspects who could be behind the surfacing of the video. A case has been registered and the truth will come out during investigations, the CM said.

On Friday, Samuel Mathews, a former journalist of Tehelka, released a video in New Delhi allegedly linking Palaniswami to the robbery that happened in April 2017 at the Kodanad Estate.

The video also featured two accused in the Kodanad Estate robbery case Sayan and Manoj. The CM said that already 10 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery and proceedings were on in the court. “Those who didn’t tell anything in the court, are now trying to deflect the case,” the CM said. He also denied allegations that Jayalalithaa had obtained some documents from party officials and that the accused had gone there to take those documents kept at the Kodanad estate.

Jayalalithaa had never took any documents from party officials and all information being spread was false.