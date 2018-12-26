Pregnant woman tests HIV positive after blood transfusion in Govt hospital

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Here is another shocker from Tamil Nadu. A pregnant woman, a daily wage earner, tested HIV positive after she was given blood transfusion at the government hospital at Sattur in Sivakasi district in South Tamil Nadu.

Health department officials and doctors at the hospital were at a loss to explain as to how the shocking lapse could take place. As a precaution, the hospital authorities were told to stop all blood transfusions for the time being and do them only after a thorough screening. No blood donated at the hospital’s blood bank will be transfused until further notice.

The transfusion of unscreened blood came to light on Tuesday only by chance. Even the donor was not aware of his condition.

The patient, a 23 year old pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital after she was found to be anaemic. She was given blood transfusion during the course of treatment. It could be a human error the hospital administration said adding that a technician was suspended for this costly lapse.

“She will be monitored and screened regularly, we are talking all necessary actions,” said Dr Senthil Raj IAS. The child is expected by January end.

She is under the care of doctors at the hospital.

The health department has directed all blood banks in all the government hospitals in Virudunagar district, where the hospital is located, to carry out fresh test of all blood banks. In all, blood stored in 14 blood banks, government and private, will be screened again.

In Chennai, health minister D Vijayabhaskar promised jobs to the family members of those affected with HIV.