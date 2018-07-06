  • Download mobile app

06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

Producer of film Sarcar remove Vijay’s poster showing him smoking a cigarette

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2018

Chennai : Producers of film Sarcar, starring Vijay, removed the poster of the star with a cigarette in his mouth from publicity materials after the Tamil Nadu government served him with a notice.

The film producer Kalanithi Maran had also received a notice from the Tamil Nadu government as did actor Vijay. They had released a poster of actor Vijay portraying him as smoking a cigarette.

Former union health minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss was first off the blocks in castigating actor Vijay and said that his action was punishable. The posters were released by the producers last month on the actor’s birthday.

Ahead of the release of the film, the producers do not want any trouble and hence removed the posters the moment they received notices from the government.

It was only after the TN government notice that the film producers acted. The producers chose to ignore the PMK leader’s complaint.

All through the past one month, the actor himself chose to remain silent and not utter a word on the issue at all.

