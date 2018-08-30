  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The PNB fraud worth almost ₹14,000 crore dented the country’s banking system
  • Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promised a delegation of Kerala lawmakers maximum support and help to the state
  • Rahul Gandhi may go on Mansarovar yatra from Sept 1
  • Shutdown in valley over article 35 A controversy, day before hearing in SC, protests begin, curfew in downtown Srinagar
  • One terrorist killed in Bandipore gunfight
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Ready to face next year’s general elections: Kamal

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2018

MADURAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Hassan on Wednesday said his party was ready to face the general elections next year.

“But currently we are not in the right mindset to face the by-polls in Tamil Nadu,” he said, while participating in a function here.

“We are ready for the 2019 general elections and it is true, but we are not in a mindset to contest the by-elections here,” the actor said.

However, when reporters quizzed about his plans, the actor quipped, “We will teach a lesson to the Government to tell them about their duties.”

The State Election Commission is yet to announce dates for the by-elections to two constituencies – Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram, that have fallen vacant following the death of DMK chief M. Karunanidhi and AIADMK member A.K. Bose.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿