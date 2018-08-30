Ready to face next year’s general elections: Kamal

Covai Post Network

MADURAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Hassan on Wednesday said his party was ready to face the general elections next year.

“But currently we are not in the right mindset to face the by-polls in Tamil Nadu,” he said, while participating in a function here.

“We are ready for the 2019 general elections and it is true, but we are not in a mindset to contest the by-elections here,” the actor said.

However, when reporters quizzed about his plans, the actor quipped, “We will teach a lesson to the Government to tell them about their duties.”

The State Election Commission is yet to announce dates for the by-elections to two constituencies – Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram, that have fallen vacant following the death of DMK chief M. Karunanidhi and AIADMK member A.K. Bose.