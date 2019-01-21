Saffron brigade sees red over Loyola college for expo of derogatory paintings of Hinduism, BJP and Prime Minister

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The saffron brigade, across its different organizations, saw red at Loyola college that hosted an exhibition of artwork, including posters that depicted the government and Hindu gods in a bad light. Angry over the insult heaped on Hindu gods and symbols as also the government authorities, the BJP leaders in Chennai formally lodged a complaint with the state DGP office against the college for allowing such exhibits to be displayed in college premises.

The Loyola college came out with an apology that the BJP leaders said was not enough and demanded strict action to be taken against the college and some activists, who they said were repeat offenders.

Editor Tughlak and RSS ideologue, S Gurumurthy tweeted, “Shocked by the vulgarity of the presentation..it is not just anti-Hindu but anti-National. Loyola and the church can either apologize or feel proud to be part of the liberal and anti-Hindu gang that hates Hinduism & India for being a majority Hindu nation.”

The Loyola College administration, that went into huddle following the eruption of controversy, apologized and said it had removed all the offending exhibits. It said in a statement that it was shocked and pained that the college premises was misused for derogative exhibits against a particular religious group, political party, and the country’s leadership. “We acknowledge our lapse and sincerely apologize for the insurmountable hurt this has caused,” the college said in its statement.