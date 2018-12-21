  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018
Sahitya Akademi awardee Prabhanjan passes away

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2018

Chennai : Noted Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Prabhanjan (S Vaidyalingam) passed away after a fierce against cancer.

Eightythree year old Prabhajan passed away in Puducherry on Friday. He began his career as a Tamil teacher in government school at Thanjavur. Even as he was teaching he used to keep writing.

He received first acclaim for his historical novel Vaanam Vasapadum and won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award in 1995.

DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder S Ramadoss were among those who paid rich tributes to the departed soul.

Stalin said in his condolence message, “in the death of Prabhanjan, Tamil literary world has suffered a great loss. He was friendly towards Dravidian movement.”

The PMK founder Ramadoss felt that Prabhanjan had left his mark in Tamil literacy world with his unique style of writing. Incidentally, the Sahitya Akademi winner was closely associated with the formation of Makkal TV, a Tamil satellite television channel.

