  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • After Satyendra Jain, AAP Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot under Income Tax radar. IT raids are currently underway in 16 places
  • 4-year-old girl gets India’s first skull implant in Pune: Doctors
  • Touching a woman inappropriately at the workplace can land you in jail for 5 yrs
Travel

Tamilnadu News

SBI loan mela at Ariyalur on Oct 12

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

A loan mela is being organised by State Bank of India at Ariyalur on October 12.

It will be for those who received training at the bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute, the venue for the mela.

In-principle sanction letters will be issued during the camp for credit-cum-subsidy schemes implemented by the District Industries Centre, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Khadi and Village Industries Board and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, according to a statement by institute director VG Venkitachalam.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿