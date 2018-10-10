SBI loan mela at Ariyalur on Oct 12

Covai Post Network

A loan mela is being organised by State Bank of India at Ariyalur on October 12.

It will be for those who received training at the bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute, the venue for the mela.

In-principle sanction letters will be issued during the camp for credit-cum-subsidy schemes implemented by the District Industries Centre, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Khadi and Village Industries Board and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, according to a statement by institute director VG Venkitachalam.