SICCI expects economy growth in a year

Preferring to view the current slowdown in economy as a temporary blip caused by factors domestic and international, SICCI president Ramachandran Ganapathi is optimistic that the current situation presents an opportunity to the Government to overhaul policies and programmes to shore up ease of doing business and make life easier for entrepreneurs, who in turn, create jobs and keep the economy going.

In an atmosphere of gloom and doom being visualised by several commentators and captains of industry, the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has a refreshingly different and positive take about the emerging economic situation in the country. Ramachandran Ganapathi, who heads the country’s oldest and first chambers of commerce and industry, feels that growth momentum will pick up in a year or two and is of the opinion that government ought to take some confidence-building measures and come out with a stimulus to help industry and carry out bureaucratic reforms. The last mentioned, according to him, will go a long way in helping to improve ease of doing business which will help push up indicators in the desired direction.

In an interview with The Covai Post, Ramachandran Ganapathi outlines the importance of encouraging the start-up culture and the steps that SICCI was taking to help small, and medium industrial units and service enterprises. Following are excerpts from an interview by KV Lakshmana.

TCP: Do you share the worry of a few leading lights of India Inc., over the country’s economy? Is the slowdown we are witnessing a cyclical one or structural?

Ramachandran Ganapathi: Yes, I do. The present slowdown is both cyclical and structural.

TCP: How long do you suppose India will take to counter this slowdown? Do you think the ball is in the Government’s court? Does available data suggest a bleak picture of the economy at the macro level?

RG: It depends upon various factors, both domestic as well as international. However, we feel that growth momentum will pick in the next one or two years. The government is seriously looking into various aspects and we are confident that certain policy interventions may come shortly.

TCP: At a time when no particular sector is feeling happy, what, in your view, should be the focus of the Government and the private sector?

RG: Though few sectors are unhappy, it cannot be generalised to say that all sectors are unhappy. The situation what we are today cannot be compared with 1991 as the fundamentals are strong and inflation is under control and we have healthy reserves.

The IMF and Asian Development Bank have estimated that the growth will be around 7%. We feel the Government should create confidence-building measures for the private sector, including stimulus package plus sops, for specific sectors, investment in infrastructure, GST relief, further cuts in bureaucratic red tape particularly on cross border trade, and in steps to improve ease of doing business, etc.

TCP: SICCI, the chamber you head, the country’s oldest chamber, has begun an initiative to honour and award successful start-ups that are self-sustaining and profit-making. What is the initial response to your announcement and what are the parameters on which the start-ups will be judged?

RG: The initial response is encouraging and we are following some broad parameters. Start-ups should be in Maturity Phase with three to five years of existence and must have a sustainable revenue stream. We welcome more entries under the prescribed format available on our website.

TCP: How important is the start-up culture in the future of India’s growth story?

RG: Culture plays a very important role in the industrial growth of the country. It is the right time for entrepreneurs to look at founding ethical enterprises of the future and sowing seeds of a culture of zero tolerance to fraud. Start-ups should have clear vision and should take a stand against conflicts of interest.

TCP: Are there any particular sectors that are more amenable to start-up solutions or are start-up friendly? To what extent can the brick and mortar businesses of traditional companies be able to compete in the market place and how much do they need to mould, change and adapt themselves in the new work culture?

RG: Though there are few sectors that are more amenable and start-up friendly, we feel that opportunity in rental housing and unleashing experiments with the unsold real estate is something that could be worth exploring.

TCP: When it comes to South India, does the chamber have a special plan to augment and promote industry, enterprises, and entrepreneurs from this region comprising the southern states and Puducherry?

RG: Yes, the Chamber has plans – both long term and short term – to augment and promote industry in the southern region. One of the initiatives the SICCI has taken is the creation of offices in other states, Puducherry and in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Another initiative the Chamber has taken for Tamil Nadu is the mapping of native entrepreneurs and interacting with the Government in promoting entrepreneurial skill, district-wise.

In the area of skill development, the Chamber has started an initiative with NTTF and will be focussing on critical areas of skill development including electrical.