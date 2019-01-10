  • Download mobile app
10 Jan 2019, Edition - 1276, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Don’t remove CBI director on basis of CVC report, Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi
  • BJP’s doors are always open to ‘old friends,’ PM Modi says
  • Bill for 10% reservation for poor in general category challenged in SC
  • NCW issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynistic’ remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee withdraws from Ayushman Bharat Scheme
  • Chidambaram takes dig at govt over Kashmiri IAS officer’s resignation
  • No plans to make Hindi compulsory: Prakash Javadekar
  • Leadership is all about taking decisions, says Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat during his annual press briefing
  • Prakash Raj meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence
Travel

Tamilnadu News

SICCI to open its new chapter in Andhra Pradesh

Covai Post Network

January 10, 2019

Chennai : The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organisation, whose primary function is to work for the development of industries in South India. proposes to open its new chapter in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh shortly.

Mr. R. Ganapathi, President, SICCI accompanied by Mr. S. Raghavan, Secretary, SICCI visited Sri City on Thursday and discussed with Mr. Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City about the prerequisites for a formal launch of the SICCI-Sri City Chapter.

Thanking the executive committee of SICCI for choosing Sri City to start its new chapter, Mr. Ravindra Sannareddy said, “SICCI has been around for more than 100 years as a vibrant apex body of several business houses in South India. Industries in and around Sri City looking to keep pace with the swift developments in corporate world can henceforth count on the expertise of SICCI”.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿