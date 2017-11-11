Simbu fears trouble as his de-mon anthem goes viral

by AR Meyyammai

Kollywood actor Simbu aka STR is in the news again. After giving a break, he has courted trouble once again for singing demonetisation anthem for Tamil movie ‘Thatrom Thookrom’.

Though there is no controversy in the song uploaded on YouTube on November 8 to coincide with the first anniversary of demonetisation enforced by the Modi government at the centre, it is believed to have rubbed the BJP on the wrong side.

The number that has gone viral starts thus:

‘Gandhi nottu rendum ambelaagi poyachchu

bank ATMil asku busku aayaachu…’ , a rough translation of which means both the Gandhi image currencies have become waste and ATMs have become useless.

‘No cash’ is the refrain in the quirky lyric video which shows realistic images of people standing in serpentine queues to draw their own money after high denomination currencies of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 were demonetised a year ago.

The song penned by Kabilan Vairamuthu is trending and has become a hit among the online populace so much so that policemen have been deployed in front of Simbu’s house on Masilamani Street at T Nagar in Chennai fearing that BJP cadre might protest.

More than the music scored by Balamurali Balu, it is the lyrics and voice given to it by STR that make the video, punctuated with scenes of people left stranded with no cash, quite powerful. For instance, STR sings, ‘mala malaya mosam senjavunga foreign than poyaachu’ (those who committed financial fraud have escaped abroad) for which the caricature of an infamous liquor baron who is cooling his heels in UK is shown. In another instance, when he sings ‘Kudimagana othulaippa thandhachu’ (as a citizen, cooperation is extended) for which Rajinikanth’s tweet, “Hats off @Narendra Modi ji. New India is born #JaiHind,” and ‘Kandapadikku nambikaiyai vechachu’ for which Kamal Haasan’s tweet, “Salute Mr.Modi. This move has to be celebrated across political party lines. Most importantly by earnest taxpayers,” are shown in the background.

The song ends with ‘demonetisation, maarumaa namma nation, kelvi ketta police station, idhu golumalu globalisation’, which means whether the nation will change and if you question, you will have to land in police station and this is spurious globalisation.

It is received so very well from several quarters that even CPI (ML) functionaries are posting the link and recording their appreciation for Simbu.

The actor, who came under fire for his infamous ‘beep’ song for the use of obscene and uncouth words two years ago, told a Tamil news channel, “I did my job as a singer. I was aware that I will encounter problems for singing this song. I don’t regret. But if it hurts anyone, I am ready to apologise.”

Though there is anticipation that the BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan and H Raja will react the same way they had for Vijay-starrer ‘Mersal’, objecting to the dialogue on GST he had delivered in the film, the duo are maintaining silence.