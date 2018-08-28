Stalin takes reins of DMK, launches frontal attack against central and state govts

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Celebrations burst out at DMK headquarters after MK Stalin was formally elected as the new president fill in the vacancy caused by the death of his father M Karuananidhi.

The election took place at the general council of the party convened especially for this purpose, to elect a new president and treasurer that became vacant after Stalin chose to contest for the post of the president.

In fact, Stalin’s was the only nomination for the post of the president and Durai Murugan the only candidate for the post of treasurer. Members voted by a show of hands at the meeting.

Stalin becomes the second president of the party, succeeding his father who was elected to the post in the late 1960s.

In his acceptance speech, Stalin launched a frontal attack against the BJP led central government and the AIADMK government here in the state and thereby silencing critics that he was veering towards the BJP.

Stalin said the rights of the state governments are being abrogated and the Modi government should be taught a lesson for trying to paint the country in saffron colour. There is danger to secularism under the BJP regime he said and added there were attempts to destroy various institutions as well.

He also said the party will not go back on the rationalist policies laid down by Dravida Kazhagam leader E.V.Ramasamy also known as Periyar.

Stalin also gave a call to his party cadres to work to throw out the anti-people government. He admitted to the cadres that he was not the Kalaignar nor could he handle Tamil like his father.

The newly elected President of the party at the General Council meeting held here Stalin said: “I am born again.”

He told the party men that he is a different Stalin and not the old Stalin and would take the party and the state towards a new future.

Stalin gave enough indication that he would invoke Kalaignar and his political legacy. For starters he demanded Bharat Ratna for Kalaignar in view of his contributions to the country.