27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- The issue won’t be referred to a larger bench
- SC upholds 1994 judgment, petition for review rejected, ‘1994 order not applicable to this case’
- Ayodhya case to be heard from October 29
- SC begins reading out judgment
- AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi politicises SC’s Adultery verdict, says ‘Teen Talaq criminalised, not Adultery’
- Supreme Court declares Section 497 unconstitutional
- Section 497 declared unconstitutional
- CJI and Justice Khanwilkar says adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence
- Judges arrive in court, CJI begins reading opinion, verdict on Adultery Law shortly
- Husband is not the master, equality the need of hour, says CJI
Stalin undergoes minor surgery; cadres relieved
Covai Post Network
September 27, 2018
Chennai : DMK president MK Stalin, admitted to Apollo Hospital for a minor surgery will be discharged later in the day.
According to the hospital, Stalin was operated to remove a cyst from his right thigh. He was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night.
“He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh,” the hospital said in a statement. Stalin will be discharged on Thursday afternoon, the hospital said.
Earlier reports of his hospitalisation set off a scare among his supporters and cadres, but within no time senior DMK leaders assuaged them that the Thalaivar was in hospital for a minor matter.