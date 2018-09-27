Stalin undergoes minor surgery; cadres relieved

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK president MK Stalin, admitted to Apollo Hospital for a minor surgery will be discharged later in the day.

According to the hospital, Stalin was operated to remove a cyst from his right thigh. He was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night.

“He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh,” the hospital said in a statement. Stalin will be discharged on Thursday afternoon, the hospital said.

Earlier reports of his hospitalisation set off a scare among his supporters and cadres, but within no time senior DMK leaders assuaged them that the Thalaivar was in hospital for a minor matter.