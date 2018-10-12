  • Download mobile app

12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Actor Akshay Kumar cancels shoot of Housefull 4 after #MeToo allegations against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar
  • DCW Chief writes letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking support for #MeToo campaign and resignation of MJ Akbar
  • IT raids TDP MP CM Ramesh’s house and offices
  • Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has asked for renaming Mumbai Central as Babasaheb Ambedkar railway station
Talvadi farmers face wild boar threat

Covai Post Network

October 12, 2018

Farmers at Talvadi are under constant fear of wild boars destroying their crops and also attacking them.

Farmers said they had to guard their fields during night hours which was when boars generally came. But of late had started coming during the day.

Since most of the fields were located near the forest areas, wild animals raiding crops was common. Despite presence of trenches dug by the Forest Department, animals continued to enter the lands and damage crops, they said.

Last month, a 30-year-old labourer was killed after being attacked by a boar. Farmers want proper maintenance of the trenches.

TCP's LGBT Pride

