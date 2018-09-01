  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Sep 2018, Edition - 1145, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha has been accused of orchestrating the murders
  • PM Modi congratulated everyone for the launch of IPPB and said IPPB will ensure that banking services will reach every citizen’s doorstep
  • Kerala is currently on a fund mobilisation drive for the reconstruction of the flood-ravaged state
  • The selective condemnation of the UPA stand exposed, says MoS PMO Jitendra Singh
  • Srinagar Court orders enquiry into Major Gogoi’s hotel investigation
  • PM Modi Speaks at the Launch of India Post Payments Bank
  • Rafale deal smacks of ‘global graft’, alleges Rahul Gandhi
  • 91-year-old man nabbed for murdering 87-year-old wife in Kerala
  • Jain monk TarunSagar breathed his last at 3 AM at Radhapuri Jain temple in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Tamil Nadu health minister in a spot after his father admits accepting bribes for jobs and transfers

Covai Post Network

September 1, 2018

Chennai : The Income Tax department salvo against a state minister in Tamil Nadu has come at an inappropriate time for the EPS government when opposition leader DMK president MK Stalin launched a massive campaign against the government on a host of issues.

The Income Tax department has in its report submitted on Saturday said that father of state health minister C Vjayabhaskar admitted that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.

This report has armed the opposition with fresh ammunition and the DMK was quick to seek action against the minister.

It may be recalled that the minister’s Chennai residence was raided on April 7, 2017 by I-T officials amid high drama.

In his statement, father of the minister Chinnathambi said, “Rs 12,96,000 was received from various people to get a job for each of them.” But, the I-T department added that Vijayabaskar had “refused to be aware of the same”.

The IT department officials had seized cash along with interview call letters from the minister’s residence and documents with bribery details were also recovered from the minister’s private secretary’s mail.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿