Tamil Nadu health minister in a spot after his father admits accepting bribes for jobs and transfers

Chennai : The Income Tax department salvo against a state minister in Tamil Nadu has come at an inappropriate time for the EPS government when opposition leader DMK president MK Stalin launched a massive campaign against the government on a host of issues.

The Income Tax department has in its report submitted on Saturday said that father of state health minister C Vjayabhaskar admitted that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.

This report has armed the opposition with fresh ammunition and the DMK was quick to seek action against the minister.

It may be recalled that the minister’s Chennai residence was raided on April 7, 2017 by I-T officials amid high drama.

In his statement, father of the minister Chinnathambi said, “Rs 12,96,000 was received from various people to get a job for each of them.” But, the I-T department added that Vijayabaskar had “refused to be aware of the same”.

The IT department officials had seized cash along with interview call letters from the minister’s residence and documents with bribery details were also recovered from the minister’s private secretary’s mail.