15 Sep 2018

  • BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media ahead of Telangana polls
  • J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Kulgam
  • Rewari Gangrape: NCW writes to DG, takes Suo-Moto cognizance
  • Kerala Nun rape Case: Vatican steps in, One-member panel to head probe
  • Majerhat Bridge Collapse: PWD held guilty according to the preliminary report
  • M Modi addresses Dawoodi Bohra sect in MP, says ‘Imam Hussain fought for peace’
  • Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3
  • Police probe in nun rape case on right track, says Kerala high court
  • Ranjan Gogoi always chose the right path, says his brother
Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan denies moving Centre on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins

Covai Post Network

September 15, 2018

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Saturday denied that governor Banwarilal Purohit had sought central government’s views on the release of seven convicted for assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as was being reported in a section of the media.

In a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan secretariat, it said that media had been running debates over the assumption that the governor had sent the TN government resolution seeking release of the seven convicts for the central government consideration.

A Section of the media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Clarifying on the issue, the statement said that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter.

“The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and Constitutional issues. The records which are voluminous are being received from the State Government, with the connected Judgments having been handed over to Raj Bhavan on September 14 only,” the statement said.

All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution, the Raj Bhavan asserted without mentioning any time line over the matter.

