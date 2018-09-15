Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan denies moving Centre on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Saturday denied that governor Banwarilal Purohit had sought central government’s views on the release of seven convicted for assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as was being reported in a section of the media.

In a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan secretariat, it said that media had been running debates over the assumption that the governor had sent the TN government resolution seeking release of the seven convicts for the central government consideration.

A Section of the media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Clarifying on the issue, the statement said that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter.

“The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and Constitutional issues. The records which are voluminous are being received from the State Government, with the connected Judgments having been handed over to Raj Bhavan on September 14 only,” the statement said.

All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution, the Raj Bhavan asserted without mentioning any time line over the matter.