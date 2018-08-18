  • Download mobile app

18 Aug 2018, Edition - 1131, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
  • Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
  • 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
  • PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
  • Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
  • KeralaFloods : PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid as immediate assistance to the state
  • Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
  • 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
  • PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Tamilnadu News

Tamil Nadu rushing essential supplies to flood ravaged Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 18, 2018

Chennai : Tamil Nadu is rushing supplies of essential items – rice, milk, milk powder, medicines, bedsheets and clothes to flood ravaged Kerala that is submerged by Monsoon fury.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said on Saturday that he was also releasing a sum of Rs five crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This will be in addition to Rs 5 crore announced earlier.

The CM said TN will supply 500 ton of rice, 300 ton of milk power, 15,000 litres of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processed milk, clothes, 10,000 bedsheets and essential medicines to Kerala.

In different districts, officials were collecting materials worth crores of Rupees, donated by the people of the state and the collected material was being transported to Kerala.

He conveyed his deep grief and condolences on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to the next of kin of those who lost their lives the floods in Kerala.

