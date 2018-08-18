Tamil Nadu rushing essential supplies to flood ravaged Kerala

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Tamil Nadu is rushing supplies of essential items – rice, milk, milk powder, medicines, bedsheets and clothes to flood ravaged Kerala that is submerged by Monsoon fury.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said on Saturday that he was also releasing a sum of Rs five crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This will be in addition to Rs 5 crore announced earlier.

The CM said TN will supply 500 ton of rice, 300 ton of milk power, 15,000 litres of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processed milk, clothes, 10,000 bedsheets and essential medicines to Kerala.

In different districts, officials were collecting materials worth crores of Rupees, donated by the people of the state and the collected material was being transported to Kerala.

He conveyed his deep grief and condolences on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to the next of kin of those who lost their lives the floods in Kerala.