செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

  • Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey
  • Cops unable to trace VIP-brat Ashish Pandey
  • A first-year student was suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in a college in Coimbatore.
  • NSUI President Fairoz Khan quits after charges of sexual harassment were leveled against him
  • Two Goa Congress MLAs at BJP President Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi
  • UN chief saddened over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andha Pradesh
  • UP Cabinet to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj today
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefs the media ahead of Sabarimala Showdown
Tamilnadu News

Therapeutic park for special kids in Tiruvallur

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2018

A therapeutic park for special children has been established at the government district headquarters hospital in Tiruvallur

The park has a sensory garden, tactile and hearing sensory pathway, vestibular balance, proprioception integration area and a muscle strength and coordination development area, according to a statement.

The programme is aimed at early detection and management of defects at birth, diseases in children, deficiency conditions and developmental delays, including disabilities in children from birth to age of 18.

“The Indian Oil Corporation has sponsored the therapeutic park for special children visiting the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) hospital. It has come up at a cost of Rs 15.6 lakh. We receive 50 children per day, and they will be visiting the park for treatment purposes,” said DEIC nodal officer D Jagadeesh Kumar.

TCP's LGBT Pride

