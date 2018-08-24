TN police begins probe against CM for corruption in highway projects

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Tamil Nadu’s police’s anti-corruption bureau has begun preliminary probe against Chief Minister K.Palaniswami has started.

Government council told the Madras High Court on Friday that the TN police has begun probing corruption allegations in road construction projects and sought a direction to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against Chief Minister K.Palaniswami.

The matter came up during hearing of a petition filed by DMK leader.

The petition, filed by DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, alleged Palaniswami misused his official position in allocation of various road construction projects to companies owned by his relatives and others.

TheDMK leader in his plea said a complaint was lodges with DAVC against the CM but no action was taken.

The complaint was filed on June 13.

The court directed the government to submit a report on the action taken by DVAC during the next hearing fixed on September 3, 2018.

Last month the Madras High Court had ordered DVAC to complete its probe against Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The DMK party lewder Bharathi had filed a case in the High Court after making a complaint with DVAC alleging Panneerselvam has amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.