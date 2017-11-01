TN rain toll rises to 9; heavy downpour predicted for next 48 hours

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has begun witnessing heavy rainfall from Tuesday night after a brief respite and the death toll has gone up to nine.

The northeast monsoon has intensified and the Met office has predicted thundershowers for the next two days.

Two girls were electrocuted at Kodingayur near Chennai when they came into contact with a live wire on Wednesday morning. A labourer drowned in the floodwaters near Koyambedu market area.

Normal life in coastal areas has remained affected since Sunday night and train services have been delayed, especially in the southern parts of the State.Corporation and municipal authorities have been engaged in trying to help flush out water in the low-lying areas of the State capital.

The Area Cyclone Warning Centre has said the upper air cyclonic circulation was now over Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. It was drifting southwestwards. This would result in heavy to very heavy rain over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rain is also predicted in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Southern Railway sources said arrival of trains from southern parts of the State had been delayed by a few hours. Water-clogged rail tracks saw suburban trains move slowly. There were slight delays in landing and takeoff this morning, though the situation improved by afternoon.

Educational institutions had holidays on Wednesday too.

Thiruvallur district recorded the maximum rain of 100 mm, followed by 90 mm in Cuddalore.