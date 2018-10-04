TN sounds red alert after met office predicts heavy rain due to cyclonic formation

Covai Post Network

Chennai : A red alert has been sounded in Tamil Nadu after the state experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday in different parts. State chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan is already in touch with the central government and has also directed all district collectors to be ready to face any eventuality.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic depression had formed over the Arabian sea. warned about a cyclonic depression over the Arabian Sea. As per IMD prediction, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to receive widespread, moderate rain with some isolated incidents of heavy downpour in the next three days.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran told media persons that there could be heavy rain over the next two days.

TN government has advised the fishermen in South Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, South East Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea.

“Formation of a low pressure area over southeast Arabian sea on October 5 and its transformation into a cyclonic storm while moving towards northwestward direction on October 6 and 7 is also likely to happen. Till October 5, there would be widespread, moderate rainfall in TN and Pondicherry and heavy rainfall in some isolated places,” he said.

In most district of Kerala, a yellow alert was issued for October 5 and October 7. An orange alert has been issued in Idukki from October 4-6, in Thrissur and Palakkad on October 6 and Pathanamthitta on October 7.

“Met Centre has predicted that heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places in Kerala on 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th of October. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm & above in 24 hrs) is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places on 7th,” Kerala CM Pinarai Vijayan tweeted.

He also advised the people against travelling to hilly areas during the period, especially to Munnar.