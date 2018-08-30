  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The PNB fraud worth almost ₹14,000 crore dented the country’s banking system
  • Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promised a delegation of Kerala lawmakers maximum support and help to the state
  • Rahul Gandhi may go on Mansarovar yatra from Sept 1
  • Shutdown in valley over article 35 A controversy, day before hearing in SC, protests begin, curfew in downtown Srinagar
  • One terrorist killed in Bandipore gunfight
Travel

Tamilnadu News

TN to develop 32 model schools soon

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has selected a Government higher secondary school in every district to develop it as a model school.

A meeting of Chief Educational Officers and headmasters held here on Wednesday discussed the modalities to be provided in the model school.

Recently, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had announced that each school would get Rs. 50 lakh as grant from the Government. The district panels, headed by the Collectors, were directed to submit an action plan to develop the schools.

Local authorities also need to raise the rest of the money needed for upgrading the schools. “The schools underdeveloped and had open space for constructing buildings have been chosen by the CEOs. The model schools will have libraries, labs, sports facilities, smart classrooms and all other facilities needed for providing quality education,” officials said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿