TN to develop 32 model schools soon

Image credit : Illustrative image

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has selected a Government higher secondary school in every district to develop it as a model school.

A meeting of Chief Educational Officers and headmasters held here on Wednesday discussed the modalities to be provided in the model school.

Recently, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had announced that each school would get Rs. 50 lakh as grant from the Government. The district panels, headed by the Collectors, were directed to submit an action plan to develop the schools.

Local authorities also need to raise the rest of the money needed for upgrading the schools. “The schools underdeveloped and had open space for constructing buildings have been chosen by the CEOs. The model schools will have libraries, labs, sports facilities, smart classrooms and all other facilities needed for providing quality education,” officials said.