Track works at Arakkonam to see train diversion, reschedule and cancellation

Chennai: A total of 17 trains have been diverted, three cancelled and six rescheduled due to signal and track improvements work by Chennai Division at Arakkonam.

Change in times is expected on trains passing through Salem division.

Diverted trains

April 25, 26 and 27 will see train 12680 Coimbatore Chennai Central Inter City Express pass via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Tiruthani and Arakkonam instead of Katpadi and Arakkonam.

On April 30, train 12521 Barauni Ernakulam Rapti Sagar Express be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Chennai Central, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

On April 30 and May 4 train 12688 Dehradun Madurai Express is to be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Chennai Central, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Nayudupettah, Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

April 30, May 1, 2, 3 and 4 will see train 13351 Dhanbad Alleppey Express pass via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Chennai Central, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Nayudupettah, Sullurpet, Chennai Central, Tiruvellore and Arakkonam.

May 1 will see train 12516 Guwahati Trivandrum Express diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Perambur and Arakkonam.

That day train 22642 Shalimar Trivandrum Express will be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Perambur and Arakkonam.

On May 3, train 12508 Guwahati Trivandrum Express will be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Chennai Central, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

On May 2, train 22647 Korba Trivandrum Express will be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Chennai Central, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

May 2, 3, 4 and 5 will have train 22650 Erode Chennai Yercaud Express pass through Tindivanam, Villupuram and Chennai Egmore, instead of Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Wallajah Road, Arakkonam and Perambur

On May 3 and 4, train 12511 Gorakhpur-Trivandrum Rapti Sagar Express will be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Chennai Central, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

On May 3 and 4, train 22644 Patna Ernakulam Express will be diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpet, instead of Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam and Jolarpet, without touching Perambur and Arakkonam.

On May 5, train 12602 Mangalore Chennai Mail will be diverted via Erode, Karur, Trichy and Chennai Egmore, instead of Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi, Wallajah Road, Arakkonam, Tiruvellore and Perambur

On May 5, train 12624 Trivandrum Chennai Mail will be diverted via Jolarpet, Katpadi, Tindivanam, Villupuram and Chennai Egmore, instead of Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Avadi and Perambur.

On May 5, train 12672 Mettupalayam Chennai Central Blue Mountain Express will be diverted via Erode, Karur, Trichy and Chennai Egmore, instead of Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Salem, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur

Train 12686 Mangalore Chennai Express will be diverted the same day via Erode, Karur, Trichy and Chennai Egmore, instead of Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Salem, Morappur, and Katpadi

On May 5, train 22640 Alleppey Chennai Express will be diverted via Jolarpet, Katpadi, Tindivanam, Villupuram and Chennai Egmore, instead of Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Arakkonam, Avadi and Perambur

On May 2, 3, 4 and 5, train 22652 Palakkad Chennai Express will be diverted via Dindigul, Trichy, Villupuram and Chennai Egmore, instead of Dindigul, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Perambur, without touching Karur, Mohanur, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Salem, Jolarpet, Gudiyattam, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur

Trains cancelled

Train 12674 Coimbatore Chennai Central Cheran Express is fully cancelled on May 5.

May 6: Train 12675 Chennai Central Coimbatore Kovai Express.

Train 12676 Coimbatore Chennai Central Kovai Express

Trains rescheduled

On April 25, 26 and 27, train 12679 Chennai Central Coimbatore Intercity Express will start from Chennai Central with a delay of 60 minutes at 15.30 instead of 14.30.

April 25, train 22637 Chennai Central Mangalore Express will start from Chennai Central with a delay of 60 minutes at 12.30 instead of 11.30.

April 26 and 27, train 22637 Chennai Central Mangalore Express will start from Chennai Central with a delay of 75 minutes at 12.45 instead of 11.30.

May 6, train 12243 Chennai Central Coimbatore Shatabdi Express will start from Chennai Central with a delay of 90 minutes at 8.45 instead of 7.15.

Train 12244 Coimbatore Chennai Central Shatabdi Express will start from Coimbatore with a delay of 90 minutes at 16.50 instead of 15.20.

May 2, 3 and 4, train 12602 Mangalore Chennai Central Express will start from Mangalore with a delay of 45 minutes at 14.05 instead of 13.20.