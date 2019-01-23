TTV Dhinakaran rejects BJP overtures for a poll tie up for general elections

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The realignment of political forces in Tamil Nadu from the BJP perspective suffered a minor jolt on Wednesday after breakaway AIADMK leader, TTV Dhinakaran, rejected the suggestion of making it up with the ruling AIADMK dispensation with which the BJP wants to tie up for the general elections in May.

Dhinakaran said that his party will not have anything to do with any communal party and also said that there was absolutely no chance of his party joining hands with ruling AIADMK.

The BJP desperately needs an alliance that can guarantee it the majority of the 39 Lok Sabha seats to make up for its possible losses in Uttar Pradesh. At present, the BJP has a single seat from Lok Sabha in Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK 37. The other seat is held by PMK, which is also being wooed by the BJP for its rainbow coalition.

Sources close to Dhinakaran told media persons that he rejected all suggestions, contained in media reports that he would join a coalition in which the ruling AIADMK was a member. The suggestion coming from the BJP sources was that TTV would be accommodated in the central council of ministers and that he would ally with the ruling AIADMK for the general elections in which the BJP will also be a part of.

This puts a question mark over the efforts of the BJP leaders who are trying to cobble up an alliance to take on the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu that is expected to do well in the 2019 general elections.

However, the AIADMK and PMK, sources said could tie up with the BJP for the general elections and pledge the support of its MPs at the time of government formation if the need arose.

Meanwhile, the DMK and the Congress were engaged in seat-sharing discussions, which were at a delicate stage. The Congress, according to sources was demanding more than 10 seats and the DMK was willing to part with just five.