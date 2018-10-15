15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
- Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
- Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
- BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
- Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
- Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
- Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Two red sander wood-cutters nabbed
Covai Post Network
October 15, 2018
Two wood-cutters were nabbed at Gurralabavi locality at Tirumala foothills by the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force personnel in the early hours of Saturday. They seized nine red sanders logs. Two logs were detected by sniffer dogs in the bushes.
Taskforce SP Ravi Shankar said a combing party found the footprints of the woodcutters near Gurralabavi and tracked them up to the Lakshmi Puram tank behind the zoo park.
While two were nabbed, eight fled the scene under cover of darkness, abandoning the logs.