User fee in 14 toll plazas to go up in TN from Sept 1

CHENNAI: User fee at 14 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu is all set to be hiked by 10 per cent from the first day of next month.

According to sources, some of the toll plazas are along the roads connecting Chennai with Madurai, Salem and Tada in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Road Transport Ministry is likely to give green signal in a couple of days after which the final user fee for various categories of vehicles will be published in local dailies.

According to an official, cars will have to pay 10 per cent more than what they are paying now, while lorries and buses will be charged 4 to 6 per cent more. The revision comes against the backdrop of opposition from various quarters for increasing rates at 20 other toll plazas in the State.