22 Aug 2018, Edition - 1135, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: Kochi Airport to reopen on August 29
- J&K: Terrorists target another cop in Pulwama. Condition of Constable Mohd Yaqoob is critica
- Fire breaks out at Doordarshan Bhawan in Mandi House; 4 fire tenders at the spot
- Four dead in Crystal Tower blaze in Mumbai’s Parel area. The building has been declared unsafe.
- 4 dead in Mumbai fire
- J&K: Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district
- Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot
- Veteran Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at the age of 63
- Fire breaks out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai’s Parel area
- BJP President Amit Shah condemns the brutal killing of BJP worker in J&K
User fee in 14 toll plazas to go up in TN from Sept 1
Covai Post Network
August 22, 2018
CHENNAI: User fee at 14 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu is all set to be hiked by 10 per cent from the first day of next month.
According to sources, some of the toll plazas are along the roads connecting Chennai with Madurai, Salem and Tada in Andhra Pradesh.
The Union Road Transport Ministry is likely to give green signal in a couple of days after which the final user fee for various categories of vehicles will be published in local dailies.
According to an official, cars will have to pay 10 per cent more than what they are paying now, while lorries and buses will be charged 4 to 6 per cent more. The revision comes against the backdrop of opposition from various quarters for increasing rates at 20 other toll plazas in the State.