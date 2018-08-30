Water to be released fro Kunderipallam dam

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered the release of water from Kunderipallam in Gobichettypalayam in Erode district for irrigation.

According to an official press release, water will be released through the left and right canals of the dam for 10 days from Thursday. It will benefit 2,498 ares of agricultural land.

The Chief Minister appealed to the farmers to use water judiciously.