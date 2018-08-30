30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- The PNB fraud worth almost ₹14,000 crore dented the country’s banking system
- Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promised a delegation of Kerala lawmakers maximum support and help to the state
- Rahul Gandhi may go on Mansarovar yatra from Sept 1
- Shutdown in valley over article 35 A controversy, day before hearing in SC, protests begin, curfew in downtown Srinagar
- One terrorist killed in Bandipore gunfight
Water to be released fro Kunderipallam dam
Covai Post Network
August 30, 2018
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered the release of water from Kunderipallam in Gobichettypalayam in Erode district for irrigation.
According to an official press release, water will be released through the left and right canals of the dam for 10 days from Thursday. It will benefit 2,498 ares of agricultural land.
The Chief Minister appealed to the farmers to use water judiciously.