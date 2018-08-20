Woman SP files sexual harassment complaint against IG

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has appointed an internal committee to look into the sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman Superintendent of Police against an Inspector-General rank officer.

In her detailed complaint, the woman officer explained how the higher official tried to hug her on various occasions and how he started harassing her when she rejected his advances.

She said that she had been subjected to harassment for the last seven months. She said the officer would call her in the wee hours and send obscene messages to her. Despite objections he also displayed pornographic materials in her presence.

“He threatened to make adverse entries in my annual confidential reports that would reflect on my career,” she said and added that her pleas for transfer to another wing fell on deaf ears.

Director-General of Police T.K. Rajendran nominated Additional Directors-General of Police Seema Aggarwal and Su. Arunachalam and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Thenmozhi to the newly-constituted Vishaka Committee of the State Police office to probe the matter.

Two other members – retired Additional Superintendent of Police Saraswathi and Ramesh, Administrative Officer in the DGP office – will also be part of the probe team.

According to Vishaka Committee norms, if prima facie case is made out against the suspect, the panel can refer the complaint or recommend to the concerned police unit to register a case against the officer for further criminal proceedings.