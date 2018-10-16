16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey
- Cops unable to trace VIP-brat Ashish Pandey
- A first-year student was suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in a college in Coimbatore.
- NSUI President Fairoz Khan quits after charges of sexual harassment were leveled against him
- Two Goa Congress MLAs at BJP President Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi
- UN chief saddened over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andha Pradesh
- UP Cabinet to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj today
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefs the media ahead of Sabarimala Showdown
Worker dies of asphyxiation in Chidambaram
Covai Post Network
October 16, 2018
Salem : A conservancy worker Kandasamy (36) of Rasipuram in Salem district died of asphyxiation when he entered an underground drain. Police said the worker entered the drain without any safety equipment at Omakulam in Chidambaram on Monday.