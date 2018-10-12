12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday
- BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that he supports the ‘Me Too’ movement
- Actor Akshay Kumar cancels shoot of Housefull 4 after #MeToo allegations against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar
- DCW Chief writes letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking support for #MeToo campaign and resignation of MJ Akbar
- IT raids TDP MP CM Ramesh’s house and offices
- Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has asked for renaming Mumbai Central as Babasaheb Ambedkar railway station
Youth dies due to electrocution in Dindigul
October 12, 2018
A 18-year-old mechanic Gandhi, son of Murugan of East Street, Ayyampalayam in Athur taluk, was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire on Thursday.
He tried to repair the set top box when there was some issue with the quality of the telecast when he got electrocuted. He died on way to hospital.