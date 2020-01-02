Taoyuan City Collects Local Stories On the Road

by businesswireindia.com

In response to the Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank project, Taoyuan City has established a station and run a minivan across Taoyuan for collecting and preserving local stories.

Initiated by the Ministry of Culture, the Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank project aims to reconstruct cultural memories and local knowledge, then preserve them through digital technology. With active engagement of local public and private sectors, the project hopes to establish a platform for making contents highlighting Taiwan cultures.

Located at Sianguang 2nd Village(憲光二村), the story collection station encourages the public to share their own stories on site. The minivan, which is called the “Military Dependents’ Village Puncar,” also collects the public’s memories by visiting military dependents’ villages and veteran homes.

The field survey conducted in Taoyuan has discovered 105 characteristics of these villages. Information containing Google map location and old photographs of these villages are posted outside the station for the public to read and listen by scanning the QRcode.

In addition, activities such as reality game featuring Matsu New Village(馬祖新村), immersive theater, and a cultural festival were also held to introduce the history and cultural significance of military dependents’ village.

The Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank is a scheme that collects stories and cultures, regardless of skills that have been passed on through generations or everyday life. Through this project, the Ministry of Culture hopes to piece together and preserve the cultural landscapes and scenes of Taiwan.

