07 Apr 2020, Edition - 1729, Tuesday
Taro Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

by businesswireindia.com

April 7, 2020

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Daphne Huang as Vice President, CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, effective today.

 

Ms. Huang has over 20 years of senior executive experience in finance; most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Humanwell Healthcare USA & Puracap International, having financial oversight of their generic pharmaceutical and OTC portfolios.

 

Prior to Humanwell, Ms. Huang held progressively responsible positions in the financial service sector and debt capital markets working for companies such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers, FleetBoston, GE Capital and HSBC.

 

Regarding the appointment, Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to have Daphne join the Taro team. Her diversified financial background will further strengthen our management team and contribute to the continuing growth and expansion of our business.”

 

Ms. Huang earned an MBA in Finance and Management from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University, and a BBA in Accounting from Baruch College.

 

About Taro

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

