Taro Provides Results for December 31, 2019

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to December 31, 2018

Net sales of $147.7 million decreased $28.7 million, primarily the result of competition.

Gross profit of $94.1 million (63.7% of net sales compared to 66.6%) decreased $23.4 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $15.0 million remained constant.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $20.9 million decreased $3.0 million.

Operating income of $58.2 million (39.4% of net sales compared to 44.8%) decreased $20.7 million.

Interest and other financial income of $8.5 million increased slightly.

Foreign Exchange (FX) income of $3.3 million decreased $27.4 million principally the result of the commencement of hedging accounting in accordance with ASU No. 2017-12 and the change in our Canadian subsidiary’s functional currency to U.S. dollar.

Tax expense of $2.9 million decreased $22.9 million; reflecting the impact from a non-recurring item.

Net income attributable to Taro was $67.7 million compared to $93.5 million, a $25.8 million decrease ─ as the decrease in operating income and FX income was partially offset by the decrease in tax expense ─resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.76 compared to $2.40.



Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to December 31, 2018

Net sales of $469.8 million decreased $20.1 million.

Gross profit of $297.5 million (63.3% of net sales compared to 66.6%) decreased $28.7 million.

R&D expenses of $44.0 million increased $1.3 million.

SG&A of $64.3 million decreased $2.3 million.

Settlements and loss contingencies was a $0.2 million credit, as compared to a $4.0 million credit (the result of a settlement of a patent infringement) in the prior year.

Operating income of $189.3 million (40.3% of net sales compared to 45.1%) decreased $31.5 million.

Interest and other financial income increased $1.7 million to $27.0 million.

FX income of $11.1 million compared to $34.7 million in 2018 ─ an unfavorable impact of $23.6 million – principally the result of the aforementioned commencement of hedging accounting and the change in our Canadian subsidiary’s functional currency to U.S. dollar effective April 1, 2019.

Tax expense of $39.6 million decreased $19.5 million; the result of the aforementioned non-recurring item in the quarter.

Net income attributable to Taro was $190.0 million compared to $223.3 million, a $33.3 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $4.93 compared to $5.71.



Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow provided by operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, was $222.0 million compared to $265.1 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short and long-term) increased $176.8 million to $1.5 billion from March 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents reflects the impact from the $26.8 million Tender Offer paid in December 2019.



Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “Despite approximately 75% of our products ranking in the top two (2) ─ when measured on market share ─ this quarters’ financial performance reflects, in big measure, the continued challenging market dynamics particularly in the U.S. generic market. Responding to the faith our customers and patients repose in us, we continue to invest in R&D for augmenting our product offering. This, coupled with investments in inorganic strategic opportunities, is aimed toward creating longer term shareholder value.”

FDA Approvals and Filings

The Company recently received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for one Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”); Azithromycin for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg per 5mL. The Company currently has a total of twenty-three ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including seven tentative approvals.

Results of the Tender Offer

On December 19, 2019, Taro announced the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer whereby the Company accepted for payment 280,719 ordinary shares including all “odd lots” properly tendered, at the final purchase price of $91.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $25.5 million (excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer).

The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is unaudited and could be subject to change.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2020. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

**Financial Tables Follow**

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales, net $ 147,683 $ 176,381 $ 469,829 $ 489,972 Cost of sales 53,557 58,838 172,375 163,785 Gross profit 94,126 117,543 297,454 326,187 Operating Expenses: Research and development 14,996 14,726 43,978 42,726 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 20,932 23,883 64,302 66,650 Settlements and loss contingencies — — (150) (4,000) Operating income 58,198 78,934 189,324 220,811 Financial income, net: Interest and other financial income (8,531) (8,388) (27,012) (25,302) Foreign exchange income (3,287) (30,702) (11,147) (34,706) Other gain, net 534 1,398 2,211 1,910 Income before income taxes 70,550 119,422 229,694 282,729 Tax expense 2,874 25,752 39,565 59,083 Net income 67,676 93,670 190,129 223,646 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (6) 164 84 303 Net income attributable to Taro $ 67,682 $ 93,506 $ 190,045 $ 223,343 Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ 1.76 $ 2.40 $ 4.93 $ 5.71 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic and Diluted 38,502,440 38,938,963 38,526,806 39,134,563 May not foot due to rounding.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,361 $ 567,451 Marketable securities 542,032 481,883 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 227,327 237,945 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 21,115 47,362 Inventories 157,875 148,079 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,457,710 1,482,720 Marketable securities 479,050 304,322 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,692 206,242 Deferred income taxes 114,193 110,974 Other assets 33,318 31,068 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,290,963 $ 2,135,326 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 37,035 $ 35,060 Other current liabilities 177,144 181,761 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 214,179 216,821 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 8,180 7,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES 222,359 224,204 Taro shareholders' equity 2,062,934 1,905,536 Non-controlling interest 5,670 5,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,290,963 $ 2,135,326



TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 190,129 $ 223,646 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,101 13,738 Realized gain on sale of long-lived assets — 18 Change in derivative instruments, net (3,395) 5,881 Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances, marketable securities and bank deposits (11,061) (49,688) Deferred income taxes, net (2,076) 741 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 10,618 (18,439) Increase in inventories, net (9,796) (6,795) Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid expenses and other 27,407 86,425 Increase in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables 5,263 8,810 (Income) loss from marketable securities, net (1,182) 792 Net cash provided by operating activities 222,008 265,129 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (19,350) (19,526) Investment in other intangible assets (1,016) (2,669) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net — 225,503 Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets — 70,685 (Investment in) proceeds from marketable securities, net (233,393) 24,742 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (253,759) 298,735 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (26,827) (72,191) Dividends paid — (500,000) Net cash used in financing activities (26,827) (572,191) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 488 (1,815) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (58,090) (10,142) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 567,451 576,611 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 509,361 $ 566,469 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 38,773 $ 51,487 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 24,819 $ 78,367 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,479 $ 1,544 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of intangible assets $ 750 $ — Purchase of treasury stock $ — $ 4,493 Purchase of marketable securities $ — $ 1,799 Sale of marketable securities $ (145) $ —

