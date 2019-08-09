  • Download mobile app
09 Aug 2019, Edition - 1487, Friday
Taro Provides Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

August 9, 2019

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

 

Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Highlights – compared to June 30, 2018

 
  • Net sales of $161.3 million, increased $6.7 million, or 4.3%, despite a single digit decrease in volumes primarily due to category mix.
  • Gross profit of $101.7 million increased $1.6 million, and as a percentage of net sales was 63.1% compared to 64.7%.
  • Research and development expenses of $13.4 million remained in line with prior year.
  • Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses of $19.7 million decreased $3.9 million.
  • Operating income of $68.6 million increased $5.4 million and as a percentage of net sales was 42.5% as compared to 40.8%.
  • Interest and other financial income increased $1.8 million to $9.6 million.
  • Foreign Exchange (FX) income of $7.9 million decreased $2.1 million the result of the strengthening of the Canadian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar.
  • Tax expense of $20.4 million increased $6.3 million with the effective tax rate increasing to 23.6% from 17.3%.
  • Net income attributable to Taro was $66.2 million compared to $67.3 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.72 compared to $1.71.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

 
  • Cash flow provided by operations was $82.6 million compared to $82.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • As of June 30, 2019, cash, including short-term and long-term marketable securities and bank deposits, increased $77.6 million to $1.431 billion from March 31, 2019.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO stated, “Operating results of this quarter reflect the impact of many underlying challenges of our industry. Despite the headwinds, we remain steadfast in our commitment to customers and patients. We are executing on our strategy and continue to add to our portfolio of high quality products across business and markets.”

 

FDA Approvals and Filings

 

The Company recently received two approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”); Dapsone Gel, 7.5% and Iloperidone Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, 4 mg, 6 mg, 8 mg, 10 mg, and 12 mg. The Company currently has a total of twenty-six ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including seven tentative approvals.

 

Form 20-F Filings with the SEC

 

On June 20, 2019, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

 

************************

 

The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is presented on an unaudited basis and is subject to change.

 

************************

 

About Taro

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

 

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

 

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

 

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2020. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

 

**Financial Tables Follow**

 
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,
   

 

2019

 

  

 

2018

 
Sales, net  

$

161,296

 

  

$

154,618

 
Cost of sales  

 

59,572

 

  

 

54,536

 
Gross profit  

 

101,724

 

  

 

100,082

 
         
Operating Expenses:        
Research and development  

 

13,443

 

  

 

13,345

 
Selling, marketing, general and administrative  

 

19,718

 

  

 

23,582

 
Operating income  

 

68,563

 

  

 

63,155

 
         
Financial income, net:        
Interest and other financial income  

 

(9,624

)

  

 

(7,804

)
Foreign exchange income  

 

(7,905

)

  

 

(9,962

)
Other gain, net  

 

594

 

  

 

603

 
Income before income taxes  

 

86,686

 

  

 

81,524

 
Tax expense  

 

20,445

 

  

 

14,096

 
Net income  

 

66,241

 

  

 

67,428

 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest  

 

58

 

  

 

151

 
Net income attributable to Taro  

$

66,183

 

  

$

67,277

 
         
Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro:        
Basic and Diluted  

$

1.72

 

  

$

1.71

 
         
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share:        
Basic and Diluted  

 

38,539,056

 

  

 

39,260,218

 
         
May not foot due to rounding.        
         
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
             
        June 30,   March 31,
       

 2019

  

 2019
ASSETS       (unaudited)   (audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents      

$

632,986

  

$

567,451
Marketable securities      

 

506,751

  

 

481,883
Accounts receivable and other:            
Trade, net      

 

213,514

  

 

237,945
Corporate tax receivable      

 

9,476

  

 

25,969
Other receivables and prepaid expenses      

 

22,645

  

 

21,393
Inventories      

 

148,283

  

 

148,079
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS      

 

1,533,655

  

 

1,482,720
Long-term deposits and marketable securities      

 

291,544

  

 

304,322
Property, plant and equipment, net      

 

205,654

  

 

206,242
Deferred income taxes      

 

108,852

  

 

110,974
Other assets      

 

32,495

  

 

31,068
TOTAL ASSETS      

$

2,172,200

  

$

2,135,326
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Trade payables      

$

37,210

  

$

35,060
Other current liabilities      

 

152,023

  

 

181,761
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES      

 

189,233

  

 

216,821
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities      

 

8,122

  

 

7,383
TOTAL LIABILITIES      

 

197,355

  

 

224,204
             
Taro shareholders' equity      

 

1,969,201

  

 

1,905,536
Non-controlling interest      

 

5,644

  

 

5,586
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      

$

2,172,200

  

$

2,135,326
             
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
         
 

Three Months Ended June 30,
 

 

2019

 

  

 

2018

 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income

$

66,241

 

  

$

67,428

 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization

 

5,071

 

  

 

4,299

 
Realized gain on sale of marketable securities

   

 

(7

)
Change in derivative instruments, net

 

(2,421

)

  

 

3,546

 
Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances, marketable securities and bank deposits

 

(5,624

)

  

 

(28,918

)
Deferred income taxes, net

 

2,930

 

  

 

1,575

 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

 

24,431

 

  

 

(2,897

)
(Increase) decrease in inventories, net

 

(205

)

  

 

2,653

 
Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid expenses and other

 

15,671

 

  

 

52,479

 
Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables

 

(22,965

)

  

 

(17,408

)
Income from marketable securities, net

 

(525

)

  

 

(310

)
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

82,604

 

  

 

82,440

 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net

 

(7,969

)

  

 

(6,078

)
Investment in other intangible assets

 

(30

)

  

 

(45

)
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net

   

 

51,345

 
Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets

   

 

70,685

 
Investment in marketable securities, net

 

(9,070

)

  

 

(107,644

)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(17,069

)

  

 

8,263

 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Purchase of treasury stock

   

 

(24,655

)
Net cash used in financing activities

   

 

(24,655

)
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

   

 

(670

)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

65,535

 

  

 

65,378

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

567,451

 

  

 

576,611

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

632,986

 

  

$

641,989

 
         
Cash Paid during the year for:        
Income taxes

$

10,432

 

  

$

36,830

 
Cash Received during the year for:        
Income taxes

$

7,128

 

  

$

60,544

 
Non-cash investing transactions:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable

$

2,317

 

  

$

1,823

 
Non-cash financing transactions:        
Purchase of marketable securities

$

2,436

 

  

$

8,629

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

