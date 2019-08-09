Taro Provides Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Highlights – compared to June 30, 2018

Net sales of $161.3 million, increased $6.7 million, or 4.3%, despite a single digit decrease in volumes primarily due to category mix.

Gross profit of $101.7 million increased $1.6 million, and as a percentage of net sales was 63.1% compared to 64.7%.

Research and development expenses of $13.4 million remained in line with prior year.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses of $19.7 million decreased $3.9 million.

Operating income of $68.6 million increased $5.4 million and as a percentage of net sales was 42.5% as compared to 40.8%.

Interest and other financial income increased $1.8 million to $9.6 million.

Foreign Exchange (FX) income of $7.9 million decreased $2.1 million the result of the strengthening of the Canadian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar.

Tax expense of $20.4 million increased $6.3 million with the effective tax rate increasing to 23.6% from 17.3%.

Net income attributable to Taro was $66.2 million compared to $67.3 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.72 compared to $1.71.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow provided by operations was $82.6 million compared to $82.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, cash, including short-term and long-term marketable securities and bank deposits, increased $77.6 million to $1.431 billion from March 31, 2019.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO stated, “Operating results of this quarter reflect the impact of many underlying challenges of our industry. Despite the headwinds, we remain steadfast in our commitment to customers and patients. We are executing on our strategy and continue to add to our portfolio of high quality products across business and markets.”

FDA Approvals and Filings

The Company recently received two approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”); Dapsone Gel, 7.5% and Iloperidone Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, 4 mg, 6 mg, 8 mg, 10 mg, and 12 mg. The Company currently has a total of twenty-six ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including seven tentative approvals.

Form 20-F Filings with the SEC

On June 20, 2019, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is presented on an unaudited basis and is subject to change.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2020. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

**Financial Tables Follow**

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sales, net $ 161,296 $ 154,618 Cost of sales 59,572 54,536 Gross profit 101,724 100,082 Operating Expenses: Research and development 13,443 13,345 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 19,718 23,582 Operating income 68,563 63,155 Financial income, net: Interest and other financial income (9,624 ) (7,804 ) Foreign exchange income (7,905 ) (9,962 ) Other gain, net 594 603 Income before income taxes 86,686 81,524 Tax expense 20,445 14,096 Net income 66,241 67,428 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 58 151 Net income attributable to Taro $ 66,183 $ 67,277 Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.71 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic and Diluted 38,539,056 39,260,218 May not foot due to rounding.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 632,986 $ 567,451 Marketable securities 506,751 481,883 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 213,514 237,945 Corporate tax receivable 9,476 25,969 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 22,645 21,393 Inventories 148,283 148,079 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,533,655 1,482,720 Long-term deposits and marketable securities 291,544 304,322 Property, plant and equipment, net 205,654 206,242 Deferred income taxes 108,852 110,974 Other assets 32,495 31,068 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,172,200 $ 2,135,326 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 37,210 $ 35,060 Other current liabilities 152,023 181,761 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 189,233 216,821 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 8,122 7,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES 197,355 224,204 Taro shareholders' equity 1,969,201 1,905,536 Non-controlling interest 5,644 5,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,172,200 $ 2,135,326

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 66,241 $ 67,428 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,071 4,299 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities — (7 ) Change in derivative instruments, net (2,421 ) 3,546 Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances, marketable securities and bank deposits (5,624 ) (28,918 ) Deferred income taxes, net 2,930 1,575 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 24,431 (2,897 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories, net (205 ) 2,653 Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid expenses and other 15,671 52,479 Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables (22,965 ) (17,408 ) Income from marketable securities, net (525 ) (310 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 82,604 82,440 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (7,969 ) (6,078 ) Investment in other intangible assets (30 ) (45 ) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net — 51,345 Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets — 70,685 Investment in marketable securities, net (9,070 ) (107,644 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (17,069 ) 8,263 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock — (24,655 ) Net cash used in financing activities — (24,655 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (670 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 65,535 65,378 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 567,451 576,611 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 632,986 $ 641,989 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 10,432 $ 36,830 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 7,128 $ 60,544 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,317 $ 1,823 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of marketable securities $ 2,436 $ 8,629

