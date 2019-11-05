Taro Provides Results for September 30, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019.

Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to September 30, 2018

Net sales of $160.9 million increased $1.9 million, principally driven by an increase in overall volumes.

Gross profit of $101.6 million (63.2% of net sales compared to 68.3%) decreased $7.0 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $15.5 million increased slightly.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $23.7 million increased $4.5 million.

Settlements and loss contingencies was a $0.2 million credit, as compared to a $4.0 million credit (the result of a settlement of a patent infringement) in the prior year.

Operating income of $62.6 million (38.9% of net sales compared to 49.5%) decreased $16.1 million.

Interest and other financial income of $8.9 million remained in line with the prior year.

Foreign Exchange (FX) impact in the current quarter was immaterial as compared to FX expense of $6.0 million in the prior year, principally the result of the commencement of hedging accounting in accordance with ASU No. 2017-12 and our Canadian subsidiary change to the U.S. dollar as its functional currency.

Tax expense of $16.2 million decreased $3.0 million; with the effective tax rate of 22.4% compared to 23.5%.

Net income attributable to Taro was $56.2 million compared to $62.6 million, a $6.4 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.46 compared to $1.60.



Six Months ended September 30, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to September 30, 2018

Net sales of $322.1 million increased $8.6 million, principally the result of a single digit increase in overall volumes.

Gross profit of $203.3 million (63.1% of net sales compared to 66.5%) decreased $5.3 million.

R&D expenses of $29.0 million increased $1.0 million.

SG&A of $43.4 million increased slightly.

Operating income of $131.1 million (40.7% of net sales compared to 45.2%) decreased $10.8 million.

Interest and other financial income of $18.5 million increased $1.6 million.

FX income of $7.9 million compared to $4.0 million in 2018 ─ a favorable impact of $3.9 million.

Tax expense of $36.7 million increased $3.4 million; with the effective tax rate of 23.1% compared to 20.4%.

Net income attributable to Taro was $122.4 million compared to $129.8 million, a $7.5 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $3.17 compared to $3.31.



Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow provided by operations for the six months ended September 30, 2019, was $123.4 million compared to $157.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short and long-term), increased $121.7 million to $1.5 billion from March 31, 2019.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO stated, “As stated in the past, the challenging generic landscape continues, the impact of which is reflected in our financial performance. Our continued R&D investment is vital to our long-term growth strategy and in conjunction with the announced share repurchase program, demonstrates our commitment to creating shareholder value. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow enables us to pursue future business development opportunities.”

FDA Approvals and Filings

The Company recently received two approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the following Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”); Azelaic Acid Topical Gel, 15% and Clindamycin Phosphate and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 1.2%/2.5%. The Company currently has a total of twenty-five ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including six tentative approvals.

$300 million Share Repurchase Approved by Board of Directors

The Taro Board of Directors approved a $300 million share repurchase of ordinary shares. The timing, amount and value of any shares repurchased will be determined based on the Company's ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of its stock, general market conditions and other factors. Shares will be repurchased using the Company's existing sources of liquidity and free cash flow generated in the future.

The repurchase authorization enables the Company to purchase its ordinary shares from time to time through open market purchases (including 10b5-1 trading plans), privately negotiated transactions, tender offer or other means, in accordance with applicable securities laws or other restrictions. No time period has been set for the repurchase program, and any such program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is presented on an unaudited basis and is subject to change.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2020. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

**Financial Tables Follow**

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales, net $ 160,850 $ 158,973 $ 322,146 $ 313,591 Cost of sales 59,247 50,411 118,819 104,947 Gross profit 101,603 108,562 203,327 208,644 Operating Expenses: Research and development 15,539 14,655 28,982 28,000 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 23,652 19,185 43,370 42,767 Settlements and loss contingencies (150 ) (4,000 ) (150 ) (4,000 ) Operating income 62,562 78,722 131,125 141,877 Financial (income) expense, net: Interest and other financial income (8,857 ) (9,109 ) (18,481 ) (16,914 ) Foreign exchange expense (income) 45 5,958 (7,860 ) (4,004 ) Other gain (loss), net 1,082 (90 ) 1,676 512 Income before income taxes 72,456 81,783 159,142 163,307 Tax expense 16,246 19,235 36,691 33,331 Net income 56,210 62,548 122,451 129,976 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 32 (12 ) 90 139 Net income attributable to Taro $ 56,178 $ 62,560 $ 122,361 $ 129,837 Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.60 $ 3.17 $ 3.31 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic and Diluted 38,539,056 39,205,874 38,539,056 39,232,897 May not foot due to rounding.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, March 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 560,667 $ 567,451 Marketable securities 496,948 481,883 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 247,500 237,945 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 26,312 47,362 Inventories 148,439 148,079 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,479,866 1,482,720 Long-term deposits and marketable securities 417,778 304,322 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,727 206,242 Deferred income taxes 111,809 110,974 Other assets 33,526 31,068 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,249,706 $ 2,135,326 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 38,409 $ 35,060 Other current liabilities 171,092 181,761 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 209,501 216,821 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 8,899 7,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES 218,400 224,204 Taro shareholders' equity 2,025,630 1,905,536 Non-controlling interest 5,676 5,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,249,706 $ 2,135,326

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 122,451 $ 129,976 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,654 8,815 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities — 18 Change in derivative instruments, net (2,758 ) 2,526 Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances, marketable securities and bank deposits (6,210 ) (11,771 ) Deferred income taxes, net 302 (1,705 ) Increase in trade receivables, net (9,556 ) (17,524 ) Increase in inventories, net (360 ) (8,475 ) Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid expenses and other 22,184 61,951 Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables (12,139 ) (6,306 ) (Income) loss from marketable securities, net (1,210 ) 145 Net cash provided by operating activities 123,358 157,650 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (13,603 ) (12,135 ) Investment in other intangible assets (45 ) (1,094 ) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net — 225,503 Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets — 70,685 Investment in marketable securities, net (116,494 ) (159,035 ) Investment in the sale of plant, property & equipment — (26 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (130,142 ) 123,898 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock — (32,404 ) Net cash used in financing activities — (32,404 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (155 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,784 ) 248,989 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 567,451 576,611 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 560,667 $ 825,600 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 21,841 $ 41,981 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 6,964 $ 69,243 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,000 $ 2,258 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of intangible assets $ 1,000 $ — Purchase of treasury stock $ — $ 848 Purchase of marketable securities $ 10,589 $ 6,090 Sale of marketable securities $ (164 ) $ (4,928 )

