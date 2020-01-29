  • Download mobile app
29 Jan 2020, Edition - 1660, Wednesday
Taro to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 3, 2020

by businesswireindia.com

January 29, 2020

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019, after the close of market on Monday, February 3, 2020.

 

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

 

About Taro

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

