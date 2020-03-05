Tata AIA Life Insurance’s ‘Bachhpan Ka Rakshakaran’ Initiative Offers Football Coaching to Under-Privileged Girls

by businesswireindia.com

Football Coaching to help under-privileged Girls attain life skills, that will counter issues like school drop-out, child labour, child marriage & petty crimes

AIA Hotspurs celebrity coach Anton Blackwood spearheads coaching of 35 under-privileged girls, aged 12-16 years as well as 20 Trainers

spearheads coaching of 35 under-privileged girls, aged 12-16 years as well as 20 Trainers Tata AIA Life Insurance kick-started the initiative by hosting hosted a Football Coaching Match for under-privileged girls of Oscar Foundation

Tata AIA Life Insurance, through its unique initiative, in association with Oscar Foundation, aims to infuse interest in education for the under-privileged girls, using football coaching as a medium. This in turn is expected to counter issues like school dropouts, child labor, child marriage, drug abuse and vulnerability to petty crime and makes Tata AIA Life theirAhead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Tata AIA Life Insurance invited AIA Hotspurs celebrity coach, Anton Blackwood, on Wednesday, March 4 to train a team of 35 under-privileged Girls, aged 12-16 years, belonging to the Oscar Foundation. The coaching was also offered to 22 trainers and Young Leaders from the MMRDA region.The full day coaching session was organized at Astra Turf, WIFA, Cooperage, Colaba in Mumbai.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “Being part of the Tata group our work is guided by the purpose of serving society through greater Protection. The girls who have been trained today are future leaders. We are privileged to contribute to Protecting their future by making a positive impact in their formative yearsThroughinitiative, Tata AIA brings access to Premier League level coaching – the best in the world – for the benefit of the Young Leaders of the OSCAR Foundation. We are thankful to AIA Group and Tottenham Hotspur F.C., a top-notch English professional football club committed to player development, for assigning one of their best coaches Anton Blackwood to conduct the camp.”The coaching event held at Cooperage, Colaba, saw under-privileged girls enjoying the session, learning new techniques of Passing, Movement and shooting (Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Women’s Specifics). This coaching is aimed at preparing young women football force of India, not only for professional matches and tournaments, but to impart a general sense of team spirit, and learning how to accept wins, defeats and failures alike and be successful, happy and healthy in life.Through Tata AIA’sprogramme, a Global Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, the company offers access to Premier League level coaching, the best available in the world. Girls could learn what it takes to become a footballer, the basic skills required together with an overview of how to live a healthier life. The coaching will help with life skill sessions, remedial education to strengthen the basic subjects taught in school through extra classes and help them in being proficient in reading and writing.Anton Blackwood is International Spurs Football Development Coach which is in partnership with, one of the parent companies of Tata AIA. Anton is former Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (THFC), footballer. Has acquired UEFA ‘B’ license and is an MSc in strength & conditioning. Mr. Blackwood is also a former Antigua international player. He is also the international coach for THFC. He is the coach for THFC ladies strength and conditioning and is the current international development coach.Source: Businesswire