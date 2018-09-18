Tata Sky and Skyworth Digital to Partner on the Next Generation Set-top Box for India

Skyworth Digital, the world’s largest ODM for set-top-boxes, has been selected by Tata Sky, India’s leading pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) provider, to supply its newest DVB-S2 set-top box.

Left to Right – Jayaprakash Thulasiraman, Country Manager (Skyworth Digital – India), Chris Briggs (Chief Technology Officer, Skyworth Digital), Steve Tinter (Head of Delivery, Skyworth Digital), Pallavi Puri (Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky Ltd.), A. Arun Kumar (SVP, Supply Chain, Tata Sky Ltd.), Yigs Riza (Chief Technology Officer, Tata Sky Ltd.), Stephen Hau (SVP – International, Skyworth Digital), Ye Jian (Deputy GM & VP Sales, Skyworth Digital – India & Americas)

Skyworth Digital continues to develop its network of strategic technology partners throughout the pay-tv ecosystem, to enable operators to not only reduce the time-to-market to launch leading-edge solutions, but to simplify their delivery too, with pre-integrated and pre-certified products.

Yigs Riza, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Sky said, “We believe in working with the best in the industry as we owe that to our subscribers. Skyworth has been working successfully in this field with growing reliability and innovations. We look forward to this partnership, to continue bringing high quality devices to our subscribers, making consuming content a delightful experience.”

Stephen Hau, SVP International of Skyworth Digital said, “Thanks to Tata Sky's trust, we are honored to be their partner. Skyworth have been delivering set-top box and broadband products to India for over ten years, and have established significant sales and service presences in the region. Skyworth hope to grow together with Tata Sky in India, a dynamic and rapidly-growing market, to provide high-quality and cost-effective products for the region."

Skyworth Digital is exhibiting its latest STB and OTT solutions at IBC, RAI Amsterdam from 14-18 September, in Hall 1 stand D15.

Tata Sky and Skyworth Digital sign contract to launch Pay TV Set-Top Box at IBC 2018.

About Skyworth Digital.

Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (referred as “Skyworth Digital”) has been focused on providing operators with digital TV products and services globally. The company provides products and services, including Digital TV set top boxes, digital televisions, smart networking devices, IPTV solutions, network access devices, car electronics, and car networking equipment.

Skyworth Digital continues to be committed to service traditional pay TV operators as well as OTT and government operators, and in doing so now holds a leadership position in India, Africa, South East Asia as well as Europe and the Americas, by working closely with our existing customers to plan for their next generation needs.

For more information, please visit Skyworth Digital at www.skyworthdigital.com.

About Tata Sky

Tata Sky Limited ('Tata Sky') is a joint venture between the Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox. Incorporated in 2001 and launched services in 2006, Tata Sky is India's leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services. With the objective of connecting to the best content in the world on any budget, any screen, anytime and anywhere, Tata Sky was the first to launch multiple products and services that redefined the subscribers viewing experience in the country. Tata Sky has been a pioneer in the HD Set top box segment having significant market share in the category. It has been continuously adding new channels and platform services across various genres and languages to beef up its content offering to cater to all segments of the audience. Tata Sky currently has its footprints spread across 2 lakh towns with over 18 million connections in India.

For more information on Tata Sky, please visit www.tatasky.com and watch.tatasky.com