Tata Starbucks Celebrates International Coffee Week With Brewtober Across India

by businesswireindia.com

1st October, 2018

Travel the World in Seven Sips

Starbucks stores will feature 7 international whole bean coffees handpicked from 7 different parts of the coffee belt, allowing customers to Travel the World in Seven Sips.

2nd – 5th October, 2018

Farm to Cup story (10 AM to 12 PM)

An immersive coffee tasting experience that brings to the fore Starbucks commitment to ethically sourced coffee and supporting farmer communities across the globe, and Starbucks 47-year old legacy of coffee processing and roasting experience



Starbucks Coffee Experience Bar (4 PM to 6 PM)

Customers have a chance to experience the Starbucks Coffee Experience bar- A masterclass into the art, craft and science behind different cups of coffee.



Latte Art in the form of a Heart (All Day)

All latte across all Starbucks store will be served with an art of heart – Starbucks way of depicting how all partners pour their heart out for every customer that walks in. 6th October, 2018

Starbucks 100

Starbucks Brewtober brings Starbucks 100 – a day Starbucks shares coffee love with all its customers by offering them any Short/ Tall Starbucks beverage at only INR 100 across all Starbucks stores in India. 7th October, 2018

Celebrating My Starbucks Rewards®

My Starbucks Rewards® Program celebrates with its Gold Members, with an exclusive offer.



Leading global innovation in coffee for over four decades, Tata Starbucks in India is taking its coffee heritage and inspiration to celebrate International Coffee Week this year with coffee-forward experiences and special promotions across its stores. Recognized in delivering consistent, authentic in-store experiences, rooted in high-quality Arabica coffee, Tata Starbucks is celebrating the art of coffee from heritage to brewed innovation over a seven-day celebration titled Brewtober beginning October 1st.

"At Starbucks we take great pride and joy in partnering with customers on their journey of coffee exploration and are committed to delivering an unparalleled coffee experience. With Brewtober, Tata Starbucks commemorates coffee with a week-long celebration. Brewtober offers coffee lovers a unique way of celebrating coffee, starting with various immersive coffee experiences to the big day of Starbucks 100 – a day when Starbucks shares coffee love with its customers by offering all its short/ tall handcrafted beverages for only INR 100/-," said [Starbucks representative].

"We hope to celebrate coffee and the spirit of Starbucks through the week and look forward to welcoming our customers in our stores," she added.

International Coffee Week will be celebrated across all Starbucks stores in India from 1st to 7th October, 2018.

Source: Businesswire